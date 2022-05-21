Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after acquiring an additional 83,091 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Pure Storage by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

