Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.78.

Several analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,414. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualys by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.