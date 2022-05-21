QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.17. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,735 shares of company stock valued at $317,251. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.