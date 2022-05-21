QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.17. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.
In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,735 shares of company stock valued at $317,251. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

