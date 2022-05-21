Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of QUMU opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Qumu by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Qumu by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

