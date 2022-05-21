Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,373,221.92 in Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 92,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,373,221.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,867,306 shares in the company, valued at $101,567,455.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $2,986,331.25.

METC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,415. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $7,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 53,471 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $5,862,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 198,327 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

