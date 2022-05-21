RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.71.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $91,028. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

