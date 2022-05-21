Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $610.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.48.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $42.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $569.01 and a 200 day moving average of $540.54. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $350.96 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 54.57% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $410,696,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $176,464,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $120,362,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

