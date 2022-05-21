RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Acquires $40,680.00 in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,876 shares in the company, valued at $8,825,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, April 29th, James Kao bought 18,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $390,240.00.

Shares of RBB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 47,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,831. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $388.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBB. Hovde Group downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.