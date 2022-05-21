RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $26.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.51. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.