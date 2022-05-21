RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RealNetworks stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $26.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.51. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNWK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 171,801.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 94,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 97,119 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

