Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Natera (NTRA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA):

5/15/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

5/9/2022 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00.

5/6/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $100.00.

5/6/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $71.00.

5/3/2022 – Natera was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

4/25/2022 – Natera is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Natera is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Natera had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NTRA traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. 995,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.24. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Get Natera Inc alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $48,357.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Natera by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 274,205 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 102,720 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.