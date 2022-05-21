Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

NYSE RDW opened at $4.01 on Friday. Redwire has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

In other Redwire news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,852,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,075,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Redwire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

