Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.
RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 2,730 ($33.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of Relx stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
