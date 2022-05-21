Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,690.00.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 2,730 ($33.65) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Relx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Relx by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.