ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Million

Equities analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to announce $3.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40 million. ReneSola posted sales of $22.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $111.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SOL. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the third quarter worth $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in ReneSola by 101.7% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ReneSola by 178.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 173,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 111,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

