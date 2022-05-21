Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Buys $3,570,000.00 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 99,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.89. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

