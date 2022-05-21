Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Revelation Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company. It focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes REVTx-99, REVTx-200 and REVDx-501. Revelation Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Petra Acquisition Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Revelation Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of REVB opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Revelation Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). Research analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revelation Biosciences news, Director George F. Tidmarsh acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical -stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development or commercialization of innate immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is REVTx-99, an anti -viral nasal drop for the prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infections, as well as for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revelation Biosciences (REVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.