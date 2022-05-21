Reviewing Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) & ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE)

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and Blink Charging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37% Blink Charging -220.64% -28.84% -26.81%

37.1% of Blink Charging shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Blink Charging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ADS-TEC Energy and Blink Charging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 Blink Charging 0 5 3 0 2.38

ADS-TEC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.78%. Blink Charging has a consensus price target of $32.38, indicating a potential upside of 116.12%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than Blink Charging.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and Blink Charging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 7.26 -$103.69 million N/A N/A Blink Charging $20.94 million 30.47 -$55.12 million ($1.49) -10.05

Blink Charging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADS-TEC Energy.

Risk and Volatility

ADS-TEC Energy has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blink Charging has a beta of 3.58, indicating that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ADS-TEC Energy beats Blink Charging on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based system that operates, maintains, and manages various Blink charging stations and associated charging data, back-end operations, and payment processing, as well as offers property owners, managers, parking companies, and state and municipal entities with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations; and provides EV drivers with station information, including station location, availability, and applicable fees. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, software services, and service plans. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condos, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through direct sales force and resellers, as well as sells residential Level 2 chargers through various internet channels. As of March 10, 2022, it deployed approximately 30,000 charging ports. Blink Charging Co. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.