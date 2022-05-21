Reviewing Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.9% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays out 312.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 15.84% 16.85% 7.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enel Generación Chile and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $8.89 billion 0.46 $917.71 million $0.32 23.38

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Enel Generación Chile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile (Get Rating)

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 hydroelectric plants, 30 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,957 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,638 km of transmission lines and 204,957 km of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

