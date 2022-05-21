Reviewing Integral Ad Science (IAS) & Its Competitors

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Integral Ad Science to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Integral Ad Science and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 1 3.00 Integral Ad Science Competitors 1111 4482 9273 297 2.58

Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 58.76%. Given Integral Ad Science’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integral Ad Science and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Integral Ad Science $323.51 million -$52.44 million -34.82 Integral Ad Science Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 16.08

Integral Ad Science’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Integral Ad Science. Integral Ad Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Integral Ad Science and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integral Ad Science -14.03% -5.60% -3.63% Integral Ad Science Competitors -11.42% -13.88% -5.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.