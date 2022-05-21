Reviewing Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS)

Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Jowell Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jowell Global and Home Bistro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jowell Global $170.91 million 0.33 -$6.39 million N/A N/A Home Bistro $1.34 million 12.83 -$1.24 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jowell Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jowell Global and Home Bistro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jowell Global and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A Home Bistro -344.19% -509.56% -190.06%

Volatility & Risk

Jowell Global has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jowell Global beats Home Bistro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jowell Global (Get Rating)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 24,513 Love Home Stores. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Home Bistro (Get Rating)

Home Bistro Inc. provides prepackaged and prepared meals in the United States. The company produces, packages, and sells gourmet meals and desserts under the Home Bistro brand; and markets meats and seafood under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. It sells meals through www.homebistro.com and www.modelmeals.com. The company was formerly known as Gratitude Health, Inc. and changed its name to Home Bistro Inc. in September 2020. Home Bistro Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

