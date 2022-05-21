Reviewing KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) & KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KnowBe4 and KLDiscovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KnowBe4 $246.30 million 11.21 -$11.85 million ($0.11) -143.73 KLDiscovery $320.48 million 0.71 -$60.54 million ($1.29) -4.11

KnowBe4 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLDiscovery. KnowBe4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for KnowBe4 and KLDiscovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KnowBe4 0 1 6 0 2.86 KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

KnowBe4 currently has a consensus target price of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 101.61%. Given KnowBe4’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KnowBe4 is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.4% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of KLDiscovery shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of KnowBe4 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KnowBe4 and KLDiscovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KnowBe4 -4.74% -0.92% -0.36% KLDiscovery -16.91% -36.03% -4.80%

Summary

KnowBe4 beats KLDiscovery on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering. Its products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; Compliance Plus, a compliance training product, which enables organizations to offer their employees with relevant, timely, and engaging compliance content across a range of topics from data privacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion; PhishER, its security orchestration, automation, and response product, which enables security professionals to prioritize and automate security workstreams in response to attacks targeted at the human layer; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager, its governance, risk, and compliance product that enables organizations to analyze security risk and automate the management of compliance and audit functions. The company also offers Security Coach, a solution to address human behavior risks through human detection and response; and PasswordIQ that would be used to mitigate risk related to password hygiene issues, such as weak or breached passwords. It serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

KLDiscovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

