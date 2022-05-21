Reviewing MariMed (MRMD) and Its Rivals

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MariMed to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MariMed and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million $7.22 million 31.02 MariMed Competitors $238.87 million -$88.85 million -7.68

MariMed’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 MariMed Competitors 282 687 683 30 2.27

MariMed currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 262.90%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 125.93%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% MariMed Competitors -162.24% -157.54% -3.52%

Summary

MariMed beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

