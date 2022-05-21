Reviewing Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -6.50% -67.85% -10.11% Tuesday Morning -17.00% -158.08% -23.39%

84.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $690.79 million 0.07 $2.98 million ($0.58) -0.98 Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.10 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

Tuesday Morning has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuesday Morning.

Risk and Volatility

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tuesday Morning beats Tuesday Morning on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning (Get Rating)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states. Tuesday Morning Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Tuesday Morning (Get Rating)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

