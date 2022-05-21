RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a market cap of $59.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.14.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.