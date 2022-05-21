RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RGCO. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of RGCO opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $141,064 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

