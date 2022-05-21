Richards Packaging Income Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 52 week low of C$25.52 and a 52 week high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.39 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

