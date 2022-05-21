Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 12 month low of C$25.52 and a 12 month high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.39 million during the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.