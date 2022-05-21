Riskified (RSKD) & Its Peers Critical Review

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) is one of 226 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Riskified to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Riskified and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million -$178.88 million -2.08 Riskified Competitors $3.24 billion $428.85 million 15.68

Riskified’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Riskified and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 Riskified Competitors 1397 6873 12222 347 2.55

Riskified presently has a consensus price target of $12.07, suggesting a potential upside of 129.49%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 56.06%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -69.08% -26.19% -19.16% Riskified Competitors -15.48% -15.22% -6.55%

Summary

Riskified competitors beat Riskified on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

