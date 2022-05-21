Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $145.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,347 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

