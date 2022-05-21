Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 17.72.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at 4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 10.08. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of 4.50 and a 12-month high of 21.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

