Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

ROK stock opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $191.07 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

