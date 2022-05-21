Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 302.38% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

