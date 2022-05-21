Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.24 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

