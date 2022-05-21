Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCI.B shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$64.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.74. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$56.00 and a 1-year high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

