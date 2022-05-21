Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.82 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will announce $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.86. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.46 to $15.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.11 to $17.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

ROP opened at $417.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $402.05 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,191,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

