Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded by TheStreet

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Shares of ROST opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.16.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

