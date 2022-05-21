Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$149.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$153.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$153.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of RY opened at C$127.25 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$123.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$134.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.46. The company has a market cap of C$180.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.979999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total transaction of C$517,795.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$745,894.49. Insiders sold 17,116 shares of company stock worth $2,339,528 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

