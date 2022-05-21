Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Safe-T Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 127.67% and a negative return on equity of 46.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares during the period. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

