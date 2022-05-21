Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Saga Communications stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89. Saga Communications has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.49.
Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter.
Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.
