Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SAL opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

