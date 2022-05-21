San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of SJT opened at $12.04 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.
