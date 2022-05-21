San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of SJT opened at $12.04 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.