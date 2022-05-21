San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

SJT stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

