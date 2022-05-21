Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,276. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $44.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

