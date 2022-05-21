Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $71.13 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

