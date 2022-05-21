Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SARTF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $342.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.69. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $292.00 and a 1-year high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.44.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 33.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

