SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SBFG opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

