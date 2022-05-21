SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of SBFG opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $20.85.
SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
