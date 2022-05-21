Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($44.12) to GBX 3,544 ($43.69) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($43.15) to GBX 3,400 ($41.91) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($52.39) to GBX 3,850 ($47.46) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.32) to GBX 3,720 ($45.86) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,914.20.

Shares of SHNWF opened at $35.44 on Friday. Schroders has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

