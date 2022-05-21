Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $248.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.40 million and the lowest is $170.47 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $138.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $857.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $702.52 million to $925.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $832.20 million, with estimates ranging from $788.27 million to $892.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNG. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

