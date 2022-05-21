Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

Shares of SMG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.96. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,095,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

