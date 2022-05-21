Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Buys $642,493.04 in Stock

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) Director Gregg Williams purchased 387,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $642,493.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,277,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,061,235.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EYES traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 603,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,634. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

