Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $905.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.35. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

